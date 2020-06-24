Browns celebrate 50th

Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Steven C. Brown (Pennie Cahoon) of Urbana will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27. They were married on this date in 1970 at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran in Urbana with Pastor Walter Vierling officiating.

They have two children, Michael and his wife Meegan and Meghan Santucci and her husband Tony. They also have two granddaughters.

They will celebrate with a small family party in Chillicothe at their family cabin.