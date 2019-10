John and Ann Gordon Smith of Mechanicsburg celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 30. They were married at the Trinity Methodist Church in Delphos by the Rev. Otto M. Wortman, former pastor of Mechanicsburg Methodist Church.

They have a son, John II (Tonia), and a granddaughter of Galena.

Mr. Smith is a general contractor, and Mrs. Smith retired from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

They celebrated with a trip to Missouri, Iowa and Illinois.