Webbs celebrate 50th

On Aug. 30, 1969, Larry D. Webb and Nancy R. Adkins were married by Rev. Fred Ketner at Ohio Avenue United Methodist Church in Columbus. The Webbs now live in Cable and are celebrating their 50th anniversary.

Mr. Webb was in the U.S. Navy, then the Navy Reserves. He worked for Lennox Industries 1975-1984 and graduated from Franklin University in 1979. He retired from the USN Reserves in 1996. He then became a Licensed Optician and continues that work today. He was ordained as a deacon in 1985. Mrs. Webb worked for Ohio Bell Telephone Company where she began as an information operator. She retired as an engineer in 2002. They attend Kings Creek Baptist Church and are active in the local Gideon organization.

The Webbs have a daughter and son-in-law, Johnna and Brent Gaertner of Cable. They have nine grandchildren.