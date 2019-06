Larry and Rose (Dillon) Wendling of Urbana will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27.

They are the parents of Amy (G. Robert Sellman) Wendling of Powell and Kelly Wendling of Worthington.

Mr. Wendling is retired from teaching at Urbana Jr. High School. Mrs. Wendling is retired from Urbana City Schools.

The family plans a family dinner at a later date.