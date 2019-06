Patrick and Sara (Rodwell) Gavinski of Urbana will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary June 19. They were married on that date in 1954 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

They have four daughters: Jill (Michael), Jan (Heft), Joni (Washak) and Julie (Mayer). They have 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.