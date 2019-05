Colin and Heather (McKinnon) True of Urbana will celebrate 35 years of marriage with a quiet meal with family.

They were married June 9, 1984, in Glasgow, Scotland, by Rev. James Martin.

The couple have three children, Ross True of Urbana, Arlene Rodin of Xenia and Hayley True, deceased. They have four grandchildren.

Mr. True is Volunteer Coordinator at Springfield Regional Medical Center, and Mrs. True is a Department Manager at Walmart, Urbana.