Chamberlains celebrate 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Chamberlain of Urbana will celebrate their 70th anniversary Feb. 26. They were married on that date in 1949 by Father Henry Imbus.

They are the parents of eight children, David, Tony, Steve, Cathy, Carol, Danny, Larry and Troy. They have 21 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Mr. Chamberlain is retired from Howard Bond Paper Co., and Mrs. Chamberlain is retired from the Champaign Co. Senior Center.

A family gathering will be held in the couple’s home at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.