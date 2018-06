Terry Ray and Anita Lynn (Brown) Stoll of Urbana will celebrate their 50th anniversary with their family in Traverse City, Michigan, later this summer.

They were married June 29, 1968, in Springfield by Rev. Kay M. Glaesner.

They are the parents of Tera (Justin) Mohler, Springfield; and Terry Ray (Leslie) Stoll II, Plain City. They have five grandchildren.

Mr. Stoll is retired from Navistar, and Mrs. Stoll is retired from AT&T and JPMorgan Chase.