Celebrate National Donut Day at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., 7-9:30 a.m. June 1. Stop by for a free donut and beverage, sponsored by The Friends of the Library. The event will be in the parking lot closest to state Route 29. Stop and visit or pull through for your free donut and beverage. The event is in support of the Summer Reading Program, which begins June 2.

Submitted story

Submitted by The Friends of the Champaign County Library.

