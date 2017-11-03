Pathfinders seek matching funds for trail pavement

The Simon Kenton Pathfinders, the group that manages the multi-use trail from Bellefontaine to Springfield, is seeking $8,000 in donations to match an anonymous donation of that amount to pave a portion of the rough trail in Bellefontaine.

The cost to chip seal the start of the trail from Carter Avenue to Township Road 200 is about $16,000. The challenge is that the monies must be raised by Dec. 31 for the summer project.

The trail from Bellefontaine south to state Route 296 is crushed limestone. The remainder of the trail to Urbana was recently covered with chip seal. The cost of chip seal is about 20 percent of the cost of hot asphalt.

The Simon Kenton Trail is the northernmost section of a trail system that extends to the Cincinnati area.

Tax-deductible donations may be made payable to the Simon Kenton Pathfinders, P.O. Box 91, Urbana, OH 43078. Questions may be directed to Pathfinders’ President Nancy Lokai-Baldwin at 937-605-2434.

Submitted by the Simon Kenton Pathfinders.

