YMCA accepting donations for silent auction

The Champaign Family YMCA is collecting donations for the annual Invest in Youth silent auction. Gift items, which will be available for bidding from noon Friday, Nov. 3, to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, may be dropped off at the YMCA before the start of bidding.

Every dollar raised will go toward providing YMCA memberships to families and youths in the community through the Invest in Youth scholarship fund, and last year’s auction provided YMCA memberships to over 350 Champaign County residents, according to Gregory Hower, membership, marketing and youth sports director. He said the YMCA provides a safe place for children to be supervised by positive role models.

Past donated items have included gift baskets, tickets to sporting events, Christmas toys, signed memorabilia, and gift certificates. Donors may choose the option of a monetary donation toward the $264 cost of a year’s youth membership.

For more information about donating, call Polly Long at 937-653-8383 or e-mail ymca@ctcn.net.

By Christopher Selmek Staff writer

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-652-1331 or at cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com.

