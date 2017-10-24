Athletes help with donation effort

Members of the Urbana University Blue Knights basketball team assisted the Student Athletic Advisory Council in collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund. Donations were collected Oct. 16-20 at the university Student Center, Champaign County Library and the county Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Urbana University Blue Knights basketball team assisted the Student Athletic Advisory Council in collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund. Donations were collected Oct. 16-20 at the university Student Center, Champaign County Library and the county Chamber of Commerce. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_BasketballDonations.jpg Members of the Urbana University Blue Knights basketball team assisted the Student Athletic Advisory Council in collecting donations for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Alicia Titus Memorial Peace Fund. Donations were collected Oct. 16-20 at the university Student Center, Champaign County Library and the county Chamber of Commerce. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen