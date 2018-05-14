WL-S seeks junior high basketball coaches

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Department is accepting applications for both 7th and 8th grade boys basketball coaches for the 2018-19 season.

If interested, obtain an application from the central office or off of the school website at www.wlstigers.org.

E-mail Jake Vitt at jvitt@wlstigers.org for more information.

T.C. Golf Scramble

The T.C. Memorial Golf Scramble, held annually by the Champaign County Cattlemen’s Association, will be held on June 23 at Lakeland Golf Course in St. Paris.

For more information, call (937) 206-6260 or email clappfarms@ctcn.net.

Tourney remembers players

The Worth-Miken “Memorial” Tournament, held on Memorial Day weekend, remembers and honors softballers who have passed away, some after a lifetime of contribution – others after tragic circumstance.

Men’s and co-ed teams enjoy a 7-game format and a large prize package at five facilities in southwest Ohio, including Dayton, Lebanon, Springfield, Fairborn and Sidney.

This year’s 38th annual event remembers Darrin Ihle at 10 a.m. at Sidney’s Flanagan Park; Doug Willis, Mike Bostick and Richard Smith at 11:15 a.m. in Springfield; Greg “Bama” Meadows at 12:20 p.m. at Fairfield Park in Fairborn; George Kidwell, Howard “Huffie” Huffman and Randy Herbert at 1:30 p.m. at Dayton’s Kettering Field and Steve Larrick, Doug Ingram and Bill Laubenstein at 3 p.m. at Lebanon’s Armco Park.

Teams may receive a complete tournament packet, which includes tournament flier; tournament data sheet (with all details) and tournament entry form by sending an e-mail request to: Dayton_softball@hotmail.com.