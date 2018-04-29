Shady Bowl races canceled due to weather

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway racing was canceled Saturday night by officials due to wet grounds and cold temperatures.

This Saturday, Shady Bowl will host the Dayton Auto Racing Fan Club members. All paid up members will be admitted to the grandstand area for half price.

The Nagel Excavating Late Models will be joined by the Biggins Small Engine Repair Modifieds, the Hanger 18 Race Cars Hobby Stocks, the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks and spectator drag cars.

Racing will start at 7 p.m.