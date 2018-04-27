Versailles hoops standout signs with UU

VERSAILLES – From the time she stepped on the floor as a freshman for Versailles High School – wearing the orange and black – the smile never left point guard Kami McEldowney’s face.

And now, there will be a lot of prep opponents smiling realizing they will never have to face the 5-foot-7 game-changer again.

McEldowney, a VHS senior, made it official Friday morning in the Versailles High School gym, signing her letter of intent to play basketball for Urbana University.

And it should come as no surprise, the decision for McEldowney was an easy one – with her family in mind.

“From the time this (recruiting) started, my number one focus was finding a place close to home,” McEldowney, the daughter of Roger and Holly McEldowney, said. “I wanted my parents to be able to come and see me play – and I want to be able to come back and watch (sister) Caitlin finish her athletic career here.”

And McEldowney had a lot to smile about during her four years at Versailles.

The individual numbers are impressive enough.

Starting all four years in basketball – she scored 1,323 points with a career average of 11.4.

Her career shooting percentage was 42.4 percent from the floor – making 427 of 1007 shots.

Her 3-point shooting percentage was even better.

McEldowney hit 201 of 463 shots from behind the arc, an amazing 43.4 percent. She also made 277 of 371 free throws for 74.7 percent, dished out 384 assists and grabbed 258 rebounds.

But, what sets McEldowney apart is what the teams she played on were able to accomplish in her four years.

Versailles played 117 games over the last four seasons in girls basketball, winning 100.

The Tigers made three trips to the final four.

Versailles was D-III state champion in McEldowney’s freshman year and state runnerup her junior and senior years.

During her four years, Versailles played 29 postseason games, winning 26.

“Kami can raise her game at any time,” Versailles Coach Jackie Stonebraker said. “She is such a clutch player. Her biggest strength is her mental toughness. She is such a tough kid.”

And McEldowney is excited abut the next step in her journey.

“I really liked the coach and the players (at UU),” McEldowney said. “They have a great new facility. The program is turning around. I know a lot of the other girls she has recruited so that is great.”

Stonebraker agreed with the choice.

“Absolutely, I think it is a great fit for Kami (McEldowney),” Stonebraker said. “I think she can go over there and have a big impact.”

And McEldowney is determined to do just that.

“That is the plan (to play right away),” McEldowney said. “The coach said if I come in and work really hard, I can do that.”