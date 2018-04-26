Four volleyball players sign with Blue Knights

Urbana University women’s volleyball coach Kara Hellmann announced four signees are set to join the Blue Knights this fall, including Jenna Franks (Dover, Ohio/Tuscarawas Valley HS), Haley Delor (Marysville, Mich./Marysville HS), Hannah Delor (Marysville, Mich./Marysville HS) and Alexis Reinert (Cincinnati, Ohio/Ursuline Academy).

“I’m excited to welcome the class of 2022 and have them be a part of the Urbana volleyball family,” Hellmann said. “In speaking with these young women and getting to know them, I feel confident that they will not only have a positive impact on the court, but they are quality additions to our culture and will represent the program, university and community extremely well.”

Franks, a 5-foot-4 libero, earned eight varsity letters at Tuscarawas Valley in volleyball and basketball. She helped lead the Trojans to three volleyball state tournament appearances with a trip to the finals her junior year, where she was named All-Ohio Honorable Mention. In addition, Franks was a three-time all-conference and all-district performer under head coach Courtney Goodwin, while earning Inter-Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. Off the court, Franks appeared on the Honor Roll and she plans to study early childhood and special education at UU.

Michigan natives Hannah and Haley Delor, who are identical twins, join UU after exceptional careers at Marysville High School. Both are three-sport athletes (basketball and softball), four-year starters and team captains in volleyball and members on the 2017 All-State Academic Team. The duo helped lead the Vikings to 149 wins and four consecutive district titles in volleyball.

Hannah, a 5-foot-7 outside hitter, garnered first-team all-state honors as a senior while being named the Times Herald Player of the Year. Last fall, she totaled 430 kills, 354 digs and 202 service points. The three-time all-region, district and conference performer wrapped up an illustrious career with nearly 1,300 kills and 1,200 digs. Hannah plans to study biology and science at UU.

Haley, a 5-foot-7 setter, earned a second-team all-state selection as a senior, where she was the only setter named to the first or second teams. A versatile player, Haley transitioned to setter in her junior year where she earned the first of two all-region, district and conference performing awards. In her final season, Haley led her squad with nearly 1,200 assists and 270 service points (54 aces). For her career, she totaled nearly 2,200 assists, 500 kills, 800 digs and 190 blocks. Haley also plans to pursue pre-med at UU while studying biology and science.

Reinert, a 6-foot opposite/right side, will come to Urbana U. from a prestigious volleyball program at Ursuline Academy where she played for head coach Jeni Case. A two-year varsity performer, Reinert helped lead the Lions to the 2017 OHSAA Division I State Championship and 28-1 overall record. She finished her senior campaign with 145 kills (1.59/set) and overall .340 hitting percentage to go along with 50-plus digs. Reinert also competed on a highly-successful club team at Elevation, which claimed a national title in 2016. Reinert plans on studying early childhood education while attending UU.

The UU women’s volleyball program will open the first season under Hellmann on Aug. 24-25 at Lindenwood (Mo.).