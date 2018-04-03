UU announces Spring Game events

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host its spring football game Saturday, April 21.

Adding an adjustment to the annual game, this year’s intra-squad scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. with free admission into UU Stadium.

The change to a night game highlights the addition of major renovations made to the stadium last year.

Four modern LED lighting units were installed, along with new turf on the playing surface featuring updated branding colors and logo.

The evening’s festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. with tailgating, and a “Meet-and-Greet” opportunity with Blue Knight players and cheerleaders.

Local food trucks representing some of the area’s finest culinary offerings will be on hand for students, alumni and the community to enjoy.

Event Schedule

5 p.m. – Tailgating and Food trucks (Sycamore Parking Lot & NW Corner of Stadium)

5-6 p.m. – Football players and cheerleader Meet & Greet (Grimes)

7 p.m. – Football team takes the field

Visit uublueknights.com to find information about the team, schedule and more.

The Urbana University football team’s Spring Game will take place on April 21, following a tailgate and meet and greet. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_RS11610_Urbana_50.jpg The Urbana University football team’s Spring Game will take place on April 21, following a tailgate and meet and greet.