All-Star basketball games at Troy today, Friday

The District 9 boys and girls senior all-star basketball games will be held at Troy High School today and Friday.

There will be two games each today and Friday.

The girls Divisions I and II will open play at 6:30 p.m. today, followed by the boys in those divisions.

On Friday, the girls of Divisions III and IV take the stage at 6:30 p.m., with the boys at 8 p.m.

Graham’s Brooke Johannes and Madi VanScoy will play in Thursday’s games, along with Urbana’s Levi Boettcher and Jace Underwood.

On Friday, fans can see Triad’s Alea Ferguson and Tori Thomas, Mechanicsburg’s Meagan Hux and West Liberty-Salem’s Taylor Lauck for the girls and Triad’s Briley Harlan and Hadley LeVan, Mechanicsburg’s Kam Young and West Liberty-Salem’s Trevor Burden for the boys.