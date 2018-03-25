UU infielder Allison Neeld (pictured) had a two-run single in Saturday’s first game.

FAIRMONT, W. Va. — Urbana University softball fell to Fairmont State in both games of Saturday’s Mountain East Conference doubleheader, 11-4 and 12-7.

The host Falcons improved to 9-11 and 5-1 against conference teams.

GAME 1

UU grabbed the lead first with a pair of runs in the opening frame produced by Mykee Holtz and Bailee Faulkner. However, FSU responded with four runs and then plated four more in the fourth inning to put the game out of reach.

Holtz led the Blue Knights with a season-high three hits. Margo Jackson and Jenna VanHoose each had two base knocks while Allison Neeld delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning. Riley Curtis notched a single and stolen base.

FSU out-hit UU 15-9 with three doubles and a three-run home run.

GAME 2

The two squads combined for 28 hits with 14 each in the nightcap, but the Falcons were able to take advantage of the offensive explosion.

UU plated three runs in the top of the fifth to make it a one-run game, 5-4. But, FSU also plated three in the fifth and then scored four in the sixth to stay out in front.

Neeld led UU with a career-high performance, going 3 for 4 at the plate with two RBI. Briana Bamber also went 3 for 4, knocking two doubles with two runs scored. Holtz and Courtney Kennedy had two hits apiece, while eight Blue Knights registered a base knock.

Carly Allen, Kayleigh Pate and Jade Laviolette handled the pitching duties for UU on the day.

On Sunday, the UU softball team closed the weekend road swing with a pair of losses at Shepherd University, 9-1 and 4-1.

UU fell to 3-21 overall (1-7 MEC) following those defeats.

The Blue Knights will stay on the road this week for two conference doubleheaders. The Blue Knights travel to West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday (1 p.m.) and then head over to Glenville State for two more games on Saturday (1 p.m.). The next home games are slated for Wednesday, April 4, when UU hosts Notre Dame College.

