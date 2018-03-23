UU football team opens season Aug. 30

The Urbana University Department of Athletics announced Friday the upcoming 2018 football schedule and season ticket information.

The Blue Knights will play 11 games, including six at UU Stadium located on campus.

The first three home games will be played on a Thursday night with 7 p.m. start times (West Liberty, Lake Erie, West Virginia Wesleyan).

UU is coming off a 5-6 season where it recorded the school’s most wins since 2013.

This year’s roster includes 13 returning starters along with over 60 returning players and 50-plus newcomers.

Head coach Tyler Haines looks forward to his fourth year leading a Blue Knight program that has increased its win total in each of the previous two campaigns.

The Mountain East Conference season will kick off Thursday, Aug. 30, with three games: West Liberty at UU, Glenville State at UVa-Wise and West Virginia State at Charleston.

Pending media opportunities, the conference may opt to shift additional games to Thursday night.

UU’s final three home matchups against UVa-Wise (Homecoming), Shepherd and West Virginia State will keep traditional 1 p.m. Saturday start times.

This year’s season ticket plan includes two options along with the opportunity to reserve a premium parking in a lot closest to the stadium.

Spring practice begins

Spring football practice started on Friday, so Blue Knight fans can start their support of the UU team early by attending practice sessions for free at UU Stadium. All practices held during weekdays are slated for 3-6 p.m. while Saturday morning sessions will start at 9 a.m.

UU will close out the schedule with the annual Football Spring Game under the lights on Saturday, April 21 with a 7 p.m. start time.