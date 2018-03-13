UU women’s golf places 4th

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Urbana University women’s golf opened the spring season with a fourth-place finish at the Battle of the Beach tournament hosted by Alderson Broaddus. The two-day event was held at the Pinehills course (5,951 yards) at the Myrtlewood Golf Club.

UU recorded a two-round team score of 804, finishing at 228-over par 72, after posting an opening round 399 and a 405 during the final round.

Junior Jennifer Mitchell led the Blue Knights, and the majority of the field, with a third-place finish on the player leaderboard. Mitchell registered a total score of 166 (+22) and eight strokes off the lead. She opened the tournament with an 82 on Friday and kept consistent with an 84 across the final 18.

Also contributing to the UU lineup were senior Emma O’Brien in 22nd place (199), followed by Monica Hurley (208) in 25th and Cassidy Kraft (231) in 30th place.

Barton College (660) claimed the team title and featured the top two individuals on the leaderboard. Alderson Broaddus (711) finished second in the team standings, followed by Ohio Valley (736), UU (804), UVa-Wise (828) and Fairmont State (863).

UU returns to action on April 8-9 at the Malone Spring Invitational hosted in Alliance, Ohio.

Softball game moved

UU head softball coach Kira Zeiter announced that today’s home softball doubleheader against Tiffin has been pushed back to Thursday afternoon. The non-conference doubleheader against the Dragons will keep the same start times with the first game slated for 2 p.m. at Blue Knight Softball Field.

UU (2-12) will play six consecutive home games with a pair of conference doubleheaders on tap for this weekend. The Blue Knights will host Wheeling Jesuit Saturday (2/4 p.m.) and West Liberty on Sunday (1/3 p.m.).

Admission is free to all home softball games.

UU baseball swept

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Urbana University baseball could not avoid the weep and fell twice to hot-start Kentucky Wesleyan Sunday in 40-degree temperatures at Panther Park. The hosts claimed the first game by a final score of 11-2 and blanked UU in the finale, 6-0.

UU dropped to 0-14 overall on the season and will open conference play this weekend on the road against Charleston and West Virginia State. The Blue Knights will take on the Golden Eagles Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. before moving on to challenge the Yellow Jackets on Sunday.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/03/web1_uugolf.jpg