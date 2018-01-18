UU men fall at No. 1 West Liberty, 93-73

WEST LIBERTY, W. Va. – The Urbana University men’s basketball team held No. 1 West Liberty to its lowest scoring total in league play, but the Blue Knights fell, 93-73.

UU dropped to 3-13 overall and 2-9 against MEC opponents. WLU improved to 16-0 (11-0 MEC) while winning its 42nd straight home game.

Stat Leaders

Sophomore guard Ethan Snapp paced UU with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting while three others recorded 10 points each in the scoring column, including Malik Jacobs, Carlas Jackson and Chris Jackson. Overall, a total of 11 Blue Knights scored in the contest. Carlas Jackson secured a team-high seven rebounds while Roy Hatchett Jr. led the squad in assists with three.

WLU’s Dan Monteroso led all scorers with 25 points while Evan French (14) and James Griffin (10) contributed double figures for the Hilltoppers.

UU out-shot WLU from beyond the arc, 39 percent to 24 percent, while the home team held a slightly higher shooting percentage overall, 44 percent to 42 percent. The rebound advantage also went to WLU, 39-37.

Game Summary

The Blue Knights led 11-7 early on following a 3-pointer buried by Hatchett. However, the up-tempo Hilltoppers sped out to a lead shortly after and held on the rest of the way. UU trailed by single digits for the majority of the first period until WLU closed the half with six unanswered points to go up 12 at the break, 46-34.

After WLU’s lead swelled to 24 in the second half, UU made a late surge to get to within 16 following three consecutive threes made by Chris Jackson.

UU returns home Saturday for a league matchup against Notre Dame (OH). Tipoff in the Grimes Center is slated for 4 p.m.

UU’s Ethan Snapp (pictured) scored a team-high 12 points in a 93-73 loss at West Liberty. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_ethansnapp.jpeg UU’s Ethan Snapp (pictured) scored a team-high 12 points in a 93-73 loss at West Liberty.