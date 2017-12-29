Black scores 7 points as ONU knocks off Hanover

SPRINGFIELD – Graham High School graduate Lindsey Black scored 7 points as the 14th-ranked Ohio Northern women’s basketball team beat Hanover (Ind.), 67-60, in the opening round of the Wittenberg Kiwanis Holiday Classic on Friday afternoon.

The Polar Bears improve to 9-1 on the year after posting their ninth consecutive victory while the Panthers drop to 6-4.

Hanover closed the gap to 63-60 with 52 seconds remaining in the contest before Amy Bullimore and Black went 4-for-4 from the free throw line to seal the victory.

Northern shot 25-of-68 (36.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) from the 3-point line, while Hanover was 21-of-57 (36.8 percent) from the field, including 4-of-22 (18.2 percent) from three point range.

The Polar Bears won the battle on the glass, out-rebounding the Panthers by a 47-36 margin.

ONU will return to action here today at 4:30 p.m. as it takes on tournament host Wittenberg (7-6) in the championship round of the Kiwanis Holiday Classic.