WL-S announces 2018 Hall of Fame induction class

The 2018 inductees into the West Liberty-Salem Athletic Hall of Fame will be the 1977 state cross country team comprised of Butch Sower, Bruce Hooley, Scott Bacher, Corey Frost, Mark Plank, Ken Day and Jeff Parker and coached by Ken Lehman.

Student-athlete Haleigh Hickenbottom-Woodruff will be inducted as well as coach and contributor Louise Darling-Dunham.

The induction weekend will be Feb. 9-10. Inductees will be recognized at that Friday night’s basketball game, and then formally inducted Saturday night, Feb. 10.

The guest speaker for the induction banquet will be West Liberty-Salem graduate and former Wittenberg men’s basketball coach Bill Brown.

Tickets for the formal induction banquet can be purchased at the school office, the athletic office, or from any Civista Bank location in Urbana or West Liberty and must be purchased by Feb. 3.

Call (937) 465-1149 or email jvitt@wlstigers.org for more information.