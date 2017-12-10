UU women lose in shootout

Urbana University women’s basketball fell Saturday afternoon to visiting West Virginia State in a shootout, 109-99, inside the Grimes Center. Five players from each squad scored double figures as WVSU’s Auureshae Hines led all scorers with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds. UU’s Megan Beachy poured in 23 points to pace the Blue Knights in scoring.

UU drops to 4-3 overall and 4-2 in league play while suffering its first home conference loss of the season. WVSU improved to 3-6 and 3-3 against MEC teams.

The Blue Knights trailed 36-31 after a rapid start from both sides, and then UU overcame a nine-point deficit in the second quarter to lead 58-56 at the break. Beachy scored 17 points during the opening 20 minutes, continuing her hot shooting after putting up 18 in the first half the last time out. UU had 15 assists on 19 made field goals in the first half.

In the third quarter, UU maintained its lead for the majority of the period and built its largest lead, 78-69, on Weston Minnich’s 3-pointer at the 2:26 mark.

However, the visitors responded in a big way with a 19-2 run into the fourth quarter. WVSU closed the third on a quick 10-0 spurt and then hit four consecutive shot attempts to move ahead 88-80 with 7:55 remaining. The Blue Knights got back to within three on Erin Morrow’s 3-pointer a couple of minutes later to make it 93-90 WVSU, but that was as close as UU could get.

The Blue Knights finished 45 percent from the floor while attempting a season-high 76 shots, and drained a season-best 12 threes. UU also notched a season-high 27 assists. Most notably, UU turned the ball over just seven times for a season-low total after the previous low was 14 (at Tiffin).

Stat Leaders

Beachy led the Blue Knights with a season-high 23 points on 6-of-13 shooting and 3 of 6 from trey range. It was the junior guard’s second 20-point outing and third of the season. Danie Shafer filled the stat sheet with 21 points, five assists and five boards, while Stefanie Davis dished out a career-high 13 assists (third most in UU history) with 12 points.

Additionally, Sylvia Hudson recorded her fourth-straight outing with double figures (17 points) while Erin Morrow scored a career-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting (3-6 three’s).

Up Next

UU returns to action today when it hosts Ohio Valley at the Grimes Center. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. for the non-conference tilt.

Urbana University’s Sylvia Hudson (right) drives to the basket. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_uuwvsu.jpeg Urbana University’s Sylvia Hudson (right) drives to the basket. Photo by UU Athletics