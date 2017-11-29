Posted on by


Stefanie Davis (pictured) set a UU record with 38 points Wednesday night in the Blue Knights’ 92-84 win over visiting West Liberty University. In the nightcap, the unbeaten West Liberty men’s team prevailed over winless UU, 115-86. Carlas Jackson paced the Blue Knights with 28 points.


