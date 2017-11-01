Urbana U. sweeps charleston in mid-week tilt

The Urbana University women’s volleyball team kept rolling with a straight-set victory over MEC foe Charleston in the Warren G. Grimes Center. UU won by scores of 27-25, 25-17, 25-17, en route to its eighth win in 10 matches.

The Blue Knights (16-13) improved to 8-3 in MEC play and have won six conference matches in a row. UU is now tied for second place in the MEC standings with Fairmont State. UU will travel to FSU on Saturday and fourth-place Shepherd on Friday for two crucial league matchups this weekend. Charleston fell to 11-13 (7-4 MEC) overall.

Katlynn Dunlap led the Blue Knights with 14 kills and 10 digs for her 13th double-double this season. Madison Davis and Kaitlin Trace of St. Paris also reached double-digit kills with 10 apiece while Aleese Butler and Cecily Clark were solid contributors.

Libero Maia Dunlap secured a team-high 17 digs and Courtney Niesen recorded 12 digs. Freshmen setter Anna Davis dished out 32 assists, tying her second-highest total this year.

UU hit .383 overall as a team and seven players had at least one kill in the opening set. The visitors were limited to a .176 hitting percentage.

UU travels to Shepherd for a 7 p.m. match Friday night in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. Then, UU will play at Fairmont State on Saturday at 1 p.m. UU lost in five sets to both the Rams and Falcons earlier this month in the Grimes Center.