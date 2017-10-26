UU to host Glenville State on homecoming

It’s Homecoming Weekend at Urbana University and the Blue Knights will host Glenville State for Saturday’s football game. Kickoff at UU Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. and will streamed live through UUBlueKnights.com.

Saturday features a host of activities for students, alumni, faculty and staff, as they celebrate the rich tradition and return of treasured alumni. This year’s festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with tailgating, reunions, an Alumni softball game, campus tours for prospective students and extended public hours to showcase the many new campus enhancements and building improvements.

For more info, check out Urbana.edu/homecoming.

On the field, UU (3-5) looks to get back on track after three straight losses which included tough matchups against the league’s top two teams. Most recently, the Blue Knights traveled to No. 2 Shepherd last Saturday and led briefly 7-0, before succumbing to the Rams, 48-14. Glenville State also enters the Week 9 matchup at 3-5 and comes off a heartbreaking loss in overtime against Fairmont State, 18-15.

Controlling possession and taking care of the ball will be key for the Blue Knights. UU, which ranks third in Division II in fumbles recovered (14), holds a plus-three turnover margin in wins this season while sitting with a minus-six turnover margin in losses. The Blue Knight defense will also look to get back on track. Currently, that unit ranks eighth in D-II for sacks (3.6/gm) and ninth in tackles for loss (9.1/gm).

Saturday will be the fifth meeting between Glenville State, led by first-year head coach Eric Smith, and UU.

The Pioneers lead the all-time series 3-1 with wins in the previous three matchups.

The Blue Knights won the first-ever meeting in 2013 by a final score of 12-9 at UU Stadium.

UU’s Trevon Saunders eludes a tackler during a recent game. The Blue Knights host Glenville State on Saturday. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_saunders.jpg UU’s Trevon Saunders eludes a tackler during a recent game. The Blue Knights host Glenville State on Saturday.