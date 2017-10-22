Blue Knight volleyball keeps rolling

The Urbana University women’s volleyball team swept Saturday’s doubleheader against Glenville State (3-1) and Central State (3-0) to finish the weekend 3-0. The Blue Knights are now above .500 for the first time this season at 13-12 after winning five of their past six matches.

In Saturday’s opener, UU jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead over the Pioneers with scores of 25-9 and 25-14. The visitors responded with a close win in the third, 25-21, following a four-point run to close the set after it was tied 21-21. Then, UU clinched the match in the fourth when it never trailed en route to a 25-17 triumph. Katlynn Dunlap sealed the set with three consecutive kills.

Kaitlin Trace and Dunlap led the way with 14 and 10 kills, respectively. The Blue Knights hit .262 as a unit and a match-high .419 in the fourth set. Trace finished with a career-high nine blocks.

In the second match, UU raced by the Marauders in straight sets by scores of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-11. Trace led the way again with a team-high 13 kills in the middle as the Blue Knights registered a .449 hitting percentage. Maia Dunlap played well defensively with a team-high 14 digs and UU limited the visitors to just .075 on attacks.

UU will host three more home matches this week, starting with a Tuesday doubleheader against Central State (5 p.m.) and Tiffin (8 p.m.).