Cook steps aside after 40 years

Jim Cook fires his starter’s gun into the air to signal the 100-meter dash start last Friday at the Division III regional track and field championships at Troy. Cook, a Champaign County resident, has retired from officiating track and field after 40 years of service to the sport. Cook was a regular at meets around the area and was a favorite among athletes for his uplifting demeanor.
