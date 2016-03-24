Ag assn. gets strong start and announces logo contest

The first meeting of the Champaign County Ag Association (CCAA) was held on March 4. Thirty-one farmers, agri-businesses, agriculture organizations and others interested in agriculture attended. Participants discussed how the members of the association could work together to better promote agriculture to Champaign county residents, elected officials and businesses.

The CCAA is under the umbrella of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and is the newest of 10 core initiatives of the Chamber. Attendees suggested areas on which the CCAA could focus centered around education for residents, children and professionals, tourism events, and the promotion of agriculture.

The group is interested in a logo designed for the CCAA created a contest for adults and high school students to create and submit a design. Entries can be submitted to the Chamber electronically to info@champaignohio.com no later than March 31 at 4 p.m. Place LOGO CONTEST in the subject line, and include what inspired you in the email and your contact telephone number. The contest winner will receive $25 and recognition at an upcoming CCAA meeting. In addition, the CCAA will soon be electing officers, creating bylaws and deciding on a mission and initiatives.

Chamber membership is encouraged to be a part of this group. The next meeting will be April 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Champaign County Library in Urbana. The meeting is open to anyone interested in promoting agriculture. Thanks to Levi Runkle with Tri-Ag Products for sponsoring lunch for the upcoming meeting. Please RSVP to the Extension Office at 937-484-1526 or Douridas.9@osu.edu.

By Amanda Douridas OSU Extension Champaign County

Submitted by OSU Extension, Champaign County.

