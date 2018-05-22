Beedy is Woman’s Tourist Club’s 2018 honoree

MECHANICSBURG – The Woman’s Tourist Club in Mechanicsburg honored Mary Beedy as the 2018 Empowered Woman at a dinner meeting at Burnham House in Goshen Park on Monday. Club members, family members and friends of Beedy gathered to recognize how she helps change lives and encourages involvement.

Beedy has been a selfless force and inspiration for many charitable activities in the community over the past 35 years, using her many networking resources with the Mother’s Memorial Circle Club. She leads the fundraising and friend-raising efforts each year by collecting items for community families and senior citizens during the holiday season. School students benefit from donations of clothing for unexpected “accidents” and from help from reading programs at Mechanicsburg and Triad schools.

Beedy was considered Mechanicsburg’s “First Lady” when her late husband John was mayor of Mechanicsburg, helping with the annual Summer Festival and Christmas in the Village. Seeking no fame, or recognition, this tireless, selfless woman is an inspiration to her family, the community and a mentor to all.

Mary Beedy joins Woman’s Tourist Club’s previous Empowered Woman Award winners – Jean Rutan, Ellen Spinner, MS, CNP, Cecilia Green, Ann Bogard, Sondra Chester, Mary Pauline Blazer, Elaine Riley, Stacey Logwood and Kay Miller.

Also at the May meeting, club officers were installed: President Marian Eberhard, Vice President Pat Moore, Secretary Kay Miller, Treasurer Jean Rutan, Corresponding Secretary Sharon Bumgardner, Parliamentarian Carol Zoppa and Auditor Pat McElroy. The club’s next meeting will be in September with a potluck for members and guests.

Woman’s Tourist Club was founded in 1894, so April 2019 will be the 125th anniversary. Look for more information as the club celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Empowered Women, past and present, include, front row, Jean Rutan 2009, Mary Beedy 2018, Ce Greene 2011, back row, Kay Miller 2016 and Elaine Riley 2015. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Web-23.jpg Empowered Women, past and present, include, front row, Jean Rutan 2009, Mary Beedy 2018, Ce Greene 2011, back row, Kay Miller 2016 and Elaine Riley 2015. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Woman’s Tourist Club

