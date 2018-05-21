Learn to properly clean gravestones

Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project LLC will present a seminar to demonstrate proper cleaning of gravestones on Saturday, June 9, The presentation will be made by Kim Snyder, who has studied the appropriate means of such cleaning and preparation.

The seminar will be held at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana (on State Route 54) at 10:00 A.M. The event will show local stones in preparation, current cleaning and results. There is no registration fee. The location will be indicated at the cemetery.

It is recommended that those attending bring chairs, bottles of water, sunscreen and/or wide brim hats.

Insect repellent may also be advised. Although there will be hand-outs, please bring paper and pen for note-taking. Long sleeves and long pants are also suggested. Umbrellas might be of use.

A rain date has been set for the following Saturday, June 16 at 10:00 A.M.

The CCCRP is a local organization dedicated to restoring Champaign County cemeteries that are in need of care, and providing signage for those unmarked. Volunteers are always welcomed.

The organization does not provide stone-cleaning but is sponsoring the event to assist families and others interested in the work.

Kim Snyder is the Vice Regent of the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Inquiries may be addressed to President Janet Ebert of the CCCRP. drjan@ctcn.net

This photo of Mary and William Weaver’s gravestones in Terre Haute Cemetery was taken before they were cleaned. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_oldWeb.jpg This photo of Mary and William Weaver’s gravestones in Terre Haute Cemetery was taken before they were cleaned. Submitted photos This photo of the Weavers’ gravestones was taken after they were cleaned in July 2017. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_cleanedWeb.jpg This photo of the Weavers’ gravestones was taken after they were cleaned in July 2017. Submitted photos

By Janet Ebert

Janet Ebert is president of the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project.

