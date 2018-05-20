Summer concert series starts June 16

The Champaign County Arts Council’s annual outdoor concert series starts June 16 in Urbana. The first two concerts will be held in the stage are at the city’s Melvin Miller Park. The July 4 concert as usual will be a part of the Fourth festivities at Grimes Field, with a fireworks provided at dusk.

The last two concerts in the series will be held in Harmon Park in St. Paris. The St. Paris United Methodist Church will be the inside venue for the St. Paris concerts in the event of inclement weather. No such designation has been made for the Urbana concerts.

Concert goers are invited to take lawn chairs and blankets to the concerts.

In Urbana

– 7 p.m. June 16 at Melvin Miller Park – ONE, A Tribute to U2

The band is based in Akron/Canton. According to the website: “A ONE show is a celebration of the powerful music that has made U2 the most successful rock band in the world. For well over two decades, the members of ONE have been playing music together, and their desire to bring the passionate music and visual energy of U2 to their devoted fans has earned ONE invitations to venues around the country, from New York City to Michigan’s upper peninsula, from the plains of Iowa to Nashville, Tennessee, even to a presidential inauguration in Washington, DC.”

– 7 p.m. June 23 at Melvin Miller Park – The American Landscape

The band is based in Springfield. According to the website: “The American Landscape are Thad Williams, Chris Harford, Aaron Snow, Tim Sloan, and Dennis Fry. They are based out of Springfield, Ohio formed in June of 2016. They are looking to stand out as a fresh take on indie-folk-rock. Highlighting original music that incorporates acoustic guitars, electric, drums, bass, mandolin, banjo, keys and piano, electronica and more. They have been featured on radio, podcasts, and even have had their music spotlighted within YouTube content. They released a 5 song EP early 2017 and are working on recording new material to be released soon. They just finished recording a new single that will be released by the end of April 2018. They have played multiple venues including The Fraze, Mother Stewart’s Brewery, festivals and much more. Look for them on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.”

– 7 p.m. July 4 at Grimes Field (fireworks at dusk) – King’s Highway, A Tom Petty Tribute Band

According to the website: “The ​ultimate tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers”

In St. Paris

– 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at Harmon Park – Noah Back

The signer/guitarist is from West Alexandria. According to his website: “Influences – Jesus Christ, John Denver, Elvis Presley, Coldplay, Avril Lavigne, Beegees, and Johnny Depp”

– 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Harmon Park – Blue Heron Jazz Trio

According to the website: “In 2011 three close friends came together in Dayton, Ohio to produce voluptuous jazz and pop tunes. Blue Heron Trio is the culmination of their combined 20 years of playing in punk, pop, folk, jazz, and cover bands. Reviewed as “one of the prettiest voices in Dayton” by daytonrocks.com, vocalist Elisha Frontz leads listeners on a sensual journey through musical eras gone by, imbuing the music with a fresh, young feel. Phil Myers, formerly a musician for the United States Army, accompanies with lush saxophone riffs and gentle acoustic guitar. Dave Santucci solidifies the groove on the keyboards with his decades of piano experience.

Information provided by the Champaign County Arts Council.

