Early start to summer

Jace Wade supervises a few brave swimmers at the city pool in Urbana on Saturday. The pool opened early this year and swimmers dodged intermittent raindrops on a day when temperatures hovered around 75 degrees. The pool opened earlier than usual this year because Urbana City Schools finished the year early.
Jace Wade supervises a few brave swimmers at the city pool in Urbana on Saturday. The pool opened early this year and swimmers dodged intermittent raindrops on a day when temperatures hovered around 75 degrees. The pool opened earlier than usual this year because Urbana City Schools finished the year early.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU