Early start to summer

Jace Wade supervises a few brave swimmers at the city pool in Urbana on Saturday. The pool opened early this year and swimmers dodged intermittent raindrops on a day when temperatures hovered around 75 degrees. The pool opened earlier than usual this year because Urbana City Schools finished the year early. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_lifeguard.jpg Jace Wade supervises a few brave swimmers at the city pool in Urbana on Saturday. The pool opened early this year and swimmers dodged intermittent raindrops on a day when temperatures hovered around 75 degrees. The pool opened earlier than usual this year because Urbana City Schools finished the year early. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen