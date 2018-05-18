Registration for annual Safety Town open

The Urbana Police Division is preparing to hold its annual Safety Town program next month. This year’s classes will be held June 11-15 and June 18-22. Both classes will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Safety Town, located in Melvin Miller Park, educates children entering kindergarten, or ages 4 to 6, about safety. Some lessons covered include stranger danger, pedestrian safety, playground safety, pool safety, fire safety, school bus safety and the process of calling 911.

Safety Town has been presented by the Urbana Police Division since 2012. The police division partners with other community agencies, such as the Urbana Fire Division, Urbana City Schools, Champaign County Job and Family Services, Champaign Countywide 911 Center, Champaign County Municipal Prosecutor’s Office and the YMCA to provide as much safety knowledge as possible during the week-long event.

Registration information can be obtained at the Urbana Police Division, 205 S. Main St., or through the police division’s website. Visit www.urbanaohio.com and search the “Community Outreach Programs” under the police division section.

The registration deadline for this year’s classes is June 6.

This photo shows children learning about stoplight safety during last year’s Safety Town. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_Town1.jpg This photo shows children learning about stoplight safety during last year’s Safety Town. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division.

