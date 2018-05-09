Friends of the Library Mechanicsburg members sought

MECHANICSBURG – The Friends of the Library Mechanicsburg is seeking new members this month. The group’s goals are to sponsor and promote the events of the library for both children and adults.

The Friends:

Finance and assist the annual WORM Races

Fund the Paws program

Participate with Christmas In the Village…Santa’s Visit

Fund the Summer Reading Program

Finance The Lego Club

Provide four events per year to raise awareness of the library’s offerings

Fund library programs throughout the year

On May 19, the Friends are sponsoring an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party for parents and children. Alice will join the festivities, and children can be in pictures with Alice. There will be tea and scones. Registration is required.

Members of the Friends of the Library Mechanicsburg pay $5 a year. Memberships are renewed each May. Send membership fees to Friends of the Library, c/0 Glenn Lewis, 60 S. Main St., Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, or leave the payment in an envelope at the library marked FOTL Membership Fee. Please provide your name, address, telephone number and email address.

Submitted story

