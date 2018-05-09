Mercy Health offers free skin cancer screenings

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield has partnered with the American Association of Dermatologists and Oakview Dermatology to host free skin cancer screenings 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Oakview Dermatology, 30 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 110, Springfield. The screenings are free, but appointments are necessary and can be made by calling Mercy Health at 937-523-8617.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer. One of every five Americans will have skin cancer. Each year, doctors find more new cases of skin cancer than breast, prostate, lung and colon cancer combined.

Skin cancers that you or your doctor find and remove early are almost always curable. In addition to having a doctor perform regular skin cancer screenings, you should check your skin monthly from head to toe. Look for new moles or growths. Check existing moles to see if they have changed. If you see a change or have a mole or growth that itches, bleeds or doesn’t heal, make an appointment with a skin doctor.

Submitted story

