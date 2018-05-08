Ohio News Briefs

University of Cincinnati revokes Cosby’s honorary degree

CINCINNATI (AP) — University of Cincinnati trustees have revoked Bill Cosby’s honorary degree from the school, joining at least two dozen others that rescinded honors for the comedian before or after his sexual assault conviction last month.

The trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved revoking Cosby’s 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree, saying they “abhor sexual violence.” University President Neville Pinto echoed that in a statement expressing support for survivors of sexual assault.

Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. The 80-year-old Cosby maintains his innocence and says he’ll appeal.

Yale, Temple and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that revoked honors after Cosby’s conviction. More than 20 institutions had taken similar action earlier based on the allegations against him.

Body found in car submerged in pond at community college

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — A body found inside a car submerged in a pond at a community college in northwestern Ohio is believed to be a woman missing since last month.

The car was found Monday on the campus of Owens Community College in Findlay. The identity of the woman inside has not been confirmed, but police believe the car belonged to 70-year-old Charlene Robinson of Clyde. She has not been seen since April 3.

Investigators say there are no signs of foul play. They believe the car had been there for some time before a grounds crew noticed it Monday.

The woman’s family believes she was suffering from dementia.

Tour company cancels school trips, fails to issue refunds

MAYFIELD, Ohio (AP) — School officials in Ohio say a tour company that abruptly closed refuses to refund money from canceled trips.

Discovery Tours canceled dozens of bus trips last week with school districts across the state. The suburban Cleveland company said in an email Friday that it had “suspended its operations.”

School officials say the Discovery Tour’s office was empty.

According to The Plain Dealer, no one answered at the home of company owner, Alfred Cipolletti. The paper says relatives that worked for the family-owned business couldn’t be reached.

Both parents and students voiced their frustration about the company on social media.

Some schools are trying to raise money to save the student trips.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Summit County Prosecutor Sheri Bevan Walsh both say they will investigate the company.