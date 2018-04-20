Mechanicsburg livestock and dairy teams to compete in State Finals

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg FFA Chapter’s General Livestock and Dairy CDE judging teams will be competing at the State Finals on April 27 at Ohio State.

The General Livestock team competed at the State Preliminaires on March 24 where they finished 4th. Close to 1,000 students and 170 teams competed at the prelims. The top 4 scores on the team make up the official team score for the event. The team score was made up of Noah Wolf placing 10th as an individual, Nate Violet who was 29th and Grace Forrest 39th. Jennifer Wallace and Hanna DeLong tied for the 4th spot. Ross McNary will be the 2nd alternate.

The Dairy team will also return to the State Finals this year. They competed in the State Preliminaires on April 7 at ATI in Wooster. The team placed 3rd out of 57 teams. Close to 300 students competed in the dairy prelims. The top individuals for Mechanicsburg included Max Hoewischer who was the 13th overall individual. Heath Starkey placed 17th and Kenze Hoewischer was 26th. Gloria Terry rounded out the team score by finishing 81st.

Pictured from left to right are Livestock team members Nate Violet, Levi Adams, Ross McNary, Emma Violet, Noah Wolf, Taylor Ruff, Jennifer Wallace, Hanna DeLong, Morgan Hamby, Jaycie Patterson, Grace Forrest, Morgan Heizer. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_livestock.jpg Pictured from left to right are Livestock team members Nate Violet, Levi Adams, Ross McNary, Emma Violet, Noah Wolf, Taylor Ruff, Jennifer Wallace, Hanna DeLong, Morgan Hamby, Jaycie Patterson, Grace Forrest, Morgan Heizer. Pictured from left are dairy team members Kenze Hoewischer, Heath Starkey, Max Hoewischer and Gloria Terry. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_dairy.jpg Pictured from left are dairy team members Kenze Hoewischer, Heath Starkey, Max Hoewischer and Gloria Terry.