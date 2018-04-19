Parent charged following child’s incident with drugs

A woman was charged for felony drug possession this week after her child was found to be under the influence of drugs at a local elementary school.

Lora I. Smith, 29, of 112 Maplewood Lane, Urbana, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine, all fifth-degree felonies,

According to a press release from Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell, on Monday at 12:24 p.m., Urbana police and fire personnel were dispatched to assist the school administration at North Elementary School, 626 N. Russell St., regarding a 7-year-old student needing medical attention.

The student was taken to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, treated and released.

The student had exhibited symptoms of drug use, possibly accidentally, and prior to the start of school. The drug was identified later during medical care at the hospital as cocaine.

After several hours, Lingrell stated, police were able to speak with the child’s mother, Smith, when she arrived at the hospital from Springfield. Police found her to be under the influence of drugs.

During the investigation, police discovered the child likely inhaled cocaine while at a home they were staying at in Springfield, while unattended and prior to the school day beginning.

Lingrell stated police also found that Smith was under the influence of cocaine, methamphetamines and fentanyl. Smith admitted that her and her child had been moving about various locations and believed the child was likely affected by drugs while inside a Springfield home before coming to school.

Champaign County Children’s Services assisted police in this case and worked with the family to provide a safety plan for the child.

Lingrell stated police will continue to work with children’s services in this investigation and may present additional charges at a later date.

“Urbana police were appreciative of the Urbana city school administration, who were a tremendous help in identifying a student needing medical care and in getting police and medical help summonsed quickly,” Lingrell stated.

According to the Champaign County Municipal Court’s website, an arraignment was held in Smith’s case on Tuesday during which her bond was set at $5,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 24.

Smith remained in the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg, as of Thursday according to the jail’s website.

By Nick Walton

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

