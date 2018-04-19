New cancer support group meeting in West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY – Journey Christian Cancer Support, a new group, meets 6:30-8 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at Quest Community Church, 110 South St., in West Liberty. It is free and the building is handicap accessible. Long-time cancer survivors, current cancer patients and their caregivers are invited. At the first meeting on April 9, there were 22 people. Group organizers say the area needs such groups and that there is only one other such group meeting in Logan County and none in Champaign County.

At the next meeting on May 14, Ilene James of the Cancer Association of Champaign County and Jane Riggs of the Logan County Cancer Society will speak.

This is a community event sponsored by the church. A table of books and resources are available to use. Rich and Karla Kensey, both cancer patients, along with Kelli Stoner, an oncology nurse, are the co-founders of the group and the facilitators. For more information, call Karla Kensey at 614-827-5882.

Submitted by group organizers.

