Helping older drivers and their families

SIDNEY – Keeping Us Safe announced that Michelle Caserta successfully completed an intensive training program and is now certified as one of the North America’s “Beyond Driving with Dignity” Professionals.

The “Beyond Driving with Dignity” professional certification program has been designed to equip Caserta and other professionals throughout the United States with tools necessary to help older drivers and their families work through the complicated issue of age-related diminishing driving skills.

Caserta is the Mobility Manager for the Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, headquartered in Sidney. Having received this certification, Caserta is now well-suited to provide older drivers and their families a program that will help make decisions on how to keep the older driver safe.

“The ‘Beyond Driving with Dignity’ program provides concerned families with a solution to their concerns,” said Caserta. “This program offers ‘new-relief’ to families concerned about a loved-one’s safe driving abilities as they relate to the natural aging process.” Caserta provides services in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. Caserta can be reached at 937-498-4593 or by email at mcaserta@cssmv-sidney.org.

Certification in the program is designed to be a common-sense approach to facilitate (and often mediate) rational, common-sense driving-related solutions based on tangible facts and personal observations. The “Beyond Driving with Dignity” professional will receive annual in-service trainings and is required to meet standards of professionalism to maintain their certification.

For more information on the program, visit www.keepingussafe.org.

Program available through Catholic Social Services

Submitted by Catholic Social Services.

