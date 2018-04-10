Gardening experts to speak at April 26 event

The Champaign County Garden Clubs will host an Ohio Association of Garden Clubs Regional all-day gardening event on Thursday, April 26, in the Champaign County Community Center auditorium. The morning speaker will be Bruce Brethauer, speaking on “Succulents For the Garden.” The afternoon speaker will be Debbie-Hulbert Minard with “Nature’s Art in the Garden.” Both speakers are experts in their respective fields.

The cost for the day, which includes lunch, is $15. There will be vendors and sale tables. For more information, contact Deborah Graham, 937-747-2474. Reservations must be made by April 16. The public is invited.

Submitted story

Submitted by Champaign County Garden Clubs.

Submitted by Champaign County Garden Clubs.