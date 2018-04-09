Ohio News Briefs

Newly ID’d Ohioan killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in NC

JACKSON, Ohio (AP) — The military says the remains of a Navy seaman from Ohio who died in the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor during World War II have been identified and will be buried will full military honors in North Carolina.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 25-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Frank Wood, of Jackson, Ohio, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which capsized in the attack by Japanese aircraft.

Wood’s remains were among those considered unidentified and buried in Honolulu in the years that followed. In 2015, crews began exhuming the remains for more analysis. Officials say DNA analysis and dental comparisons helped identify Wood’s remains.

The agency says Wood was officially accounted for last August, and will be buried Saturday in Franklin, North Carolina.

Jury selection to start for man charged with killing 2 women

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man charged with abducting and killing two women is slated for trial starting this week.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in Ashland County court for 41-year-old Shawn Grate’s potential death penalty case.

Grate has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley. He faces a total of 23 counts.

The women’s bodies were found in a supposedly unoccupied Ashland home in September 2016 after a third woman called 911 from a bedroom and said Grate was holding her hostage.

Investigators say Grate admitted killing at least two other women elsewhere.

Grate’s attorneys aren’t allowed to comment about the case because of a judge’s gag order.

Candidate’s son in custody after posts about killing cops

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.

The Facebook group Ohio Going Blue posted screenshots Sunday of two posts purportedly made by 24-year-old Brian Newell. The posts read “I BET I KILL A COP TODAY” and “kill cops.”

Newell is the son of Akron councilwoman Tara Samples, who is the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich.

The Kucinich-Samples campaign issued a statement Sunday saying that Newell made threatening posts after suffering an “emotional episode.” It says he has long-running mental health and addiction issues that have previously led to arrests and criminal charges. The statement says Samples is trying to get him hospitalized to receive treatment.