‘Grasp’ exhibit to open at Miller Center for Visual Arts

Urbana University’s Miller Center for Visual Arts announces its spring exhibit, Grasp, an Exploration in Photography. The exhibit will officially open Thursday, April 26 with an opening reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Featuring photographic images of life, human expression, and environments, Grasp: An Exploration in Photography is an exhibition a year in the making and curated by Robert Coles, B.F.A., M.S. Grasp features the artwork of Sara Burris, Jim George, Caitlin Price and Josh Smith. Visitors to the exhibition will encounter a rich and diverse visual experience.

The evolution of photography, aided by the accessibility of digital technology, allows images of the natural world to be immediately captured and shared. The works on display in Grasp reflect the deep energy that new-age artists have to capture events around them. Not only do the artists show vibrancy of color, the staples of design and an eye for dramatic scenes in their imagery, but they also leave us with stories about their lifestyles and social interests.

As a bonus to this year’s Spring exhibit, the Grasp exhibit will also feature submissions from the following 2018 Urbana University Photography Contest winners:

1st Place Student Winner: Weston Minnich

2nd Place Student Winner: Liz Christian

3rd Place Student Winner: Brittney Cook

1st Place Faculty & Staff Winner: Brock Schroeder

2nd Place Faculty & Staff Winner: Taylor Cayot

3rd Place Faculty & Staff Winner: Nick Christian

The inaugural contest, supported by Adobe for photography, included student, faculty, and staff submissions that captured images of Champaign County, revealing their inner sense of community and campus life.

The exhibit will be open to the public Thursdays and Saturdays from 1-3:30 p.m. April 28 through May 24, 2018. The April 26 Opening Reception and following exhibit are open to the public. The Miller Center for Visual Arts is located in Urbana University’s Browne Hall located at 518 College Way, Urbana, OH 43078. For more information, call (937) 772-9292.

For more information regarding the exhibit or the Miller Center for Visual Arts, call (937) 772-9246.