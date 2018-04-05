Give blood with the Red Cross during National Volunteer Month

The American Red Cross encourages the community to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Donating blood is a simple way for those who are short on time to make a life-changing difference.

Kay Whaley knows the impact of blood donations. When she was 9, she was in an accident and received many transfusions. That experience inspired her to become a blood donor. “It takes about an hour of your time and could save the life of a friend, neighbor or even family member,” she said. “It doesn’t cost you anything and is the greatest gift you could give.”

Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions. Donors of all blood types are needed to help meet patient needs this spring.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate from April 9 to May 13, 2018, will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply. More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More.)

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 16-30:

April 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Urbana University, 579 College Way

April 30, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street