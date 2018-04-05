Memorial Health offers community challenge

MARYSVILLE – As Memorial Health continues preparations for the opening of the Memorial Urbana Medical Center (1958 E. U.S. Highway 36) on April 30, they have announced a community challenge for eligible organizations within Champaign County.

All Champaign County non-profit or service organizations are invited to participate – eligibility requires that organizations must be registered as a 501(c) and have their headquarters/office in Champaign County. To participate in the challenge, the organization must register at www.memorialohio.com/communitywins by April 20. After registration occurs, Memorial will provide each organization with a tool kit that can be distributed to supporters and will assist in achieving high participation. Organizations will encourage supporters to check-in at the Memorial Urbana Medical Center Grand Opening event on April 26 from 3-7 p.m. and cast their vote for their organization. Each attendee may cast only one vote.

More than $6,000 in prizes will be awarded after all votes are counted from the April 26 event, with prize levels including:

• Grand Prize: $2,500 to the organization with the highest number of votes

• Second Place: $1,500 to the organization with the second highest number of votes

• Third Place: $500 to the organization with the third highest number of votes

• Finally, those organizations with 20 or more votes will be entered into a drawing – Memorial will award three additional $500 prizes to those winners (Grand, Second, and Third Place winners are not eligible).

• Checks will be presented by May 4 to each winner.

According to Melanie Ziegler, Vice President of Community Engagement for Memorial Health, “Part of our commitment to this community is to be a good community partner, after all, that is the Memorial way. You see, our relationship extends beyond just health and medicine, and into a community where mutual support and fellowship are continuously celebrated. We look forward to celebrating our Grand Opening and our winners of the Community Wins challenge.”

The open house for the Memorial Urbana Medical Center will be held on Thursday, April 26 from 3-7 p.m. – the community is invited to take tours of the facility during the event before it officially opens on April 30.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 26 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Submitted story

Information from Memorial Health.

