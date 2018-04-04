CEP adds Champaign County Guide to website

A link to the 2018 Guide to Champaign County, published by the Urbana Daily Citizen, is now available on the Champaign Economic Partnership website, CEPOhio.com.

A link to the 44-page guide can be accessed from the “Community” tab of the CEP website. The guide contains contact information for local government, schools and libraries, health care providers, human services agencies, churches, recreation, civic organizations and more.

“This publication is an excellent addition to the information the CEP provides at CEPOhio.com for businesses and others wanting to learn more about Champaign County as a place to live, work and do business,” Marcia Bailey, CEP director, said.

“I thank Brenda Burns, managing editor of the Daily Citizen, for allowing us to link to the publication, and the Daily Citizen for publishing it.”

CEPOhio.com includes resources to aid businesses wanting to establish or expand in Champaign. This includes listings of available commercial property; workforce information; the Community Job Connect job posting and job search site; economic development news, including the CEP newsletter; information on economic development and job creation incentives; wage and benefit survey results; the business playbook, a guide to starting or expanding a business in Champaign County; and other resources.

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.

Information from Champaign Economic Partnership.