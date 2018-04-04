Wear Blue to Work Day is April 11

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and local advocates for children are promoting “Wear Blue to Work Day” on April 11. The event is part of a statewide campaign to ensure children reach their full potential and all children are safe, secure and loved.

The effort is intended to take a united stand against child abuse. Wearing blue promotes solidarity to stop abuse and neglect while emphasizing that incidents are preventable.

According to Champaign County Job and Family Services, the agency responded to 316 reports of child abuse/neglect in 2017. The goal of the Wear Blue campaign is to engage all community members in raising awareness of this problem and show a united effort to prevent abuse.

The agency is also reminding everyone how to stop child abuse. To make a report, call the Champaign County Department of Job and Family Services at 937-484-1500 and ask to speak with a Children Services worker. Parents of children can call and request assistance from Children Services in order to prevent abuse or neglect from occurring within their families.

For more information, contact Amber Spence at 937-484-1500, ext. 2754.

Movie night part of the campaign

To celebrate the strong and healthy families in the community, Job and Family Services is hosting a community family movie night at The Gloria Theatre on April 11. The movie is free for all who attend and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Those attending will also receive for free a small drink and small popcorn. Seating is limited to the first 350 attendees. Either “A Wrinkle In Time” or “Peter Rabbit” will be on the screen.

Raises awareness of child abuse prevention